(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Law Enforcement Agency Directors (LEAD) of Western Pennsylvania recognized dozens of area law enforcement officers and prosecutors during its 25th annual LEAD Awards Ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 5.

LEAD bestows awards annually as a way to recognize outstanding work by law enforcement agents and officers, as well as prosecutors.

Notable among the LEAD Awards presented include the following:

An individual LEAD award was presented to Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Sellers of the Erie Branch Office for leading the investigation of the 4Nation gang which distributed large quantities of drugs and committed numerous acts of violence on the East Side of Erie since 2012.

The grand jury returned an indictment against 58 defendants, and the FBI and other law enforcement agencies seized 119.2 pounds of methamphetamine, 180,018 fentanyl pills (19.8 kilograms), 5.22 kilograms of cocaine, 4.95 kilograms of fentanyl powder, 709.59 grams of fentanyl analogues, several pounds of marijuana, 33 guns, and $235,151 in cash.

This was the first RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) brought in the Erie subdivision of the Court.

Another recipient, Supervisory Deputy United States Marshal Jeremy DeLano, also received an individual LEAD award. Deputy DeLano played a leading role in the capture of Michael Burham, who escaped from the Warren County Jail on July 6, 2023.

Burham was awaiting trial on kidnapping charges, and was also a suspect in the rape and murder of his ex-girlfriend.

The announcement states Deputy DeLano assembled a large team of Deputy U.S. Marshals and Task Force Officers, utilized the latest technological tools, and obtained an Unlawful Flight to Avoid Apprehension federal arrest warrant, all of which led to the capture of Burham on July 15, 2023.

In Pittsburgh, The Courage Under Hostile Fire Award was presented to Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Officers Anthony Burke, Jonathan Craig, Jeffrey Garris, Jeremy Hurley, Timothy Matson, Daniel Mead, Stephen Mescan, Andrew Miller, John Persin, Joshua Robey, Michael Saldutte, Michael Smidga, and Clint Thimons for their response at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill on October 27, 2018.

Lastly, The Lifetime Service Award was presented to (Retired) Special Agent Patrick M. (Rick) McGlennon for his outstanding service with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Retired Special Agent McGlennon began his employment in law enforcement as a police officer for the Borough of Wilkinsburg, where he worked for four years and obtained the rank of Detective. In 1984, he was hired by the FBI, where he served as a Special Agent for over 33 years. Agent McGlennon served as the primary case agent on the investigation and prosecution of Christina Korbe for the homicide of FBI Special Agent Samuel Hicks in November 2008 during the execution of an arrest warrant for Korbe’s husband. Since retiring from the FBI in December 2017, Agent McGlennon has continued his strong commitment to public safety and joined the National Threat Operations center at the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services Division (CJIS).

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

LEAD is composed of the following law enforcement agencies and their representatives: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Drug Enforcement Administration; Federal Bureau of Investigation; U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Pennsylvania; U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Homeland Security Investigations; IRS – Criminal Investigation; U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Transportation Security Administration; U.S. Department of Defense – Defense Criminal Investigative Service; U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; U.S. Marshals Service; U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General (OIG); U.S. Postal Inspection Service; U.S. Probation & Pretrial Services; United States Secret Service; U.S. Social Security Administration – OIG; U.S. Department of State – Diplomatic Security Service; U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Air Marshal Service; the U.S. Department of Veterans Administration – OIG; U.S. Department of Labor – OIG; U.S. Department of Agriculture – OIG; U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Federal Protective Service; U.S. Food and Drug Administration – Office of Criminal Investigations; Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General; Pennsylvania State Police; Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole; Western Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association; Allegheny County Police Department; Allegheny County Sheriff=s Office; Allegheny County District Attorney=s Office; Allegheny County Chiefs of Police Association; Washington County District Attorney’s Office; Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office; and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.