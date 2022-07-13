(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The constant sound of passing cars and semi-trucks is a real downer for some, but for business owners along Route 6 west of Corry, it’s a welcomed change. The businesses are situated along what is typically a busy road, but a bridge closure recently led to a weekslong detour that diverted traffic away from the area.

A bridge crossing Baskins Run on the southern edge of Wayne Township was closed on May 21 after damage was caused by extreme weather. A detour had been in place since until a 28-foot-wide temporary roadway was built south of the closed bridge. The detour ended on July 12.

Hilltop Hatcheries has been in business for more than 20 years. It’s a family business — owners Holly and Jim Vollant took over the business from Holly’s father. Their children work at the hatchery. The hatchery is located on Route 6 within the detour. The detour caused significant loss of customer traffic.

“I would say we were down 60 to 70% for the month of June and this first half of July — We’re seasonal, so we open in April and close in October. We lost probably six of our busiest weeks,” Holly Vollant said. “Route 6 is a huge roadway for people heading to camps, and people heading out of town… We lost all of that traffic. People would stop and grab fish, grab plants, and grab fish food on their way down to their camps for their ponds.”

Though traffic could get to Hilltop Hatcheries, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation signs didn’t initially say so.

“Honestly, (the detour) just crushed us. You had to intentionally be coming here. For the first three weeks the detour signs (in Wattsburg and Union City) really made it look like it was completely closed. You didn’t know how far you could go down, so for people coming from Erie who didn’t know their way around, it was too much,” Holly Vollant said. “They corrected (the detour signs) the last couple of weeks. Jim was pretty persistent with PennDOT.”

First, PennDOT added a digital sign saying traffic could get to the local auto auction — that’s essentially across the street from Hilltop Hatcheries, so that helped. Then, Holly Vollant says her mother made a big blue sign to be placed at the detour near Elgin telling people that the businesses ahead were still open and accessible.

“We had to call PennDOT and get approval of the blue used on the sign because it’s not the color of blue that PennDOT uses,” Holly Vollant said. “We went to the length of going to our Facebook page and posting detour routes and detailed instructions to help people get to us. I think it helped a little, but not significantly.”

At the beginning of the detour near Elgin, Animalistic Chainsaw Carving Studio saw very little foot traffic. The business is located a matter of feet away from the former detour. On July 13, a day after the detour had ended, owner and artist Scott Dow worked outside on a new carving, music playing loudly in the background.

“I had the music turned up to drown out the sound of the passing traffic,” Dow joked. Dow had been traveling out of town when the road reopened, but he was pleased to find the traffic flowing in front of his studio again when he returned home. “I got back at 3 p.m., and you could instantly tell the detour was over.”

Dow only turned the music down, not off. As he discussed the detour, “One Headlight” by The Wallflowers played in the background.

Dow’s business didn’t hurt as badly as the hatchery, but that’s only because of lucky circumstance. In the spring, Dow had sold much of his inventory at an art show.

“There weren’t a lot of retail sales pieces available,” Dow said. “So it could have been worse.”

Without the foot traffic and the demand for retail sales pieces, he spent his time working on larger and commissioned works. During the detour, Dow also spent a considerable amount of his time carving a sculpture of Dolly Parton. He hopes to sell the piece while traveling to Nashville later this year.

When asked to share his criticism, Dow offered light criticism of the detour.

“They could have gave better directions, because for the first month and a half all I did was give people directions,” Dow said. “They gave us permission to put our own sign up, so that helped. But most people were routed way out in Union City, so our sign didn’t do much.”

In the past, Route 6 had been closed in front of his studio, but in those former closures the detour and directions were clear that businesses were still open. Dow, however, added that that past instance was a planned detour, whereas the recent detour was for an emergency closure.

Dow seemed pleased to have traffic back to normal saying, “I need orders going into winter, so I’m definitely not complaining about having the road opened up.”

The Vollants commended PennDOT for addressing the problem when they brought it up and the quick progress on the overall project.

“As much as everybody gets mad at PennDOT and stuff, they really did turn that around,” Jim Vollant said.

“And ahead of schedule to boot,” Holly Vollant added.