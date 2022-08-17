(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Big names touting hits from the late 1990s and early 2000s — Ja Rule and Mya — are set to headline this year’s CelebrateErie event. The heavy hitters will be supported by a local familiar face, CEE Brown, who is gearing up to open on the mainstage.

Brown, a rapper and music producer, will take the stage on Saturday, Aug. 20. He was “born and raised” in Erie (graduated from high school in 2006), and he’s approaching the upcoming opportunity to open for the big-name artists with a sense of duty and purpose. It’s an opportunity, he says, for the spotlight to be not just on him, but also on Erie.

“Erie is a great place that has massive potential, but I believe that it’s apprehensive of its own potential,” Brown said. ” I hope that with this show on Saturday I can show Erie how special it really is, and I hope we can show other places how significant we really are.

“It’s one of the most talented places that I’ve ever been in, and I feel that we have a lot to contribute to culture of all kinds — be that music, fashion, movies, or art.”

Brown has played several events around town and in the region — four Eight Great Tuesday events, the Three Rivers Art festival in Pittsburgh, in Cleveland, and he’s opened for Ja Rule in the past.

“I did grow up with a lot of Ja Rule. He’s one of the influencers from my adolescence,” Brown said. Brown, however, credits Tupac, DMX, Eminem, NAS and Common as his immediate influences. But when he’s on the stage at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, Brown won’t be thinking about them. He won’t be thinking about Ja Rule.

Erie rapper CEE Brown will open for Mya and Ja Rule on Saturday, Aug. 20, during CelebrateErie. (Photo by David Desin)

“I’m thinking about the show, and thinking about the people in the audience. My job is to connect with the audience and deliver a real message,” Brown said of performing. “I’m always nervous before every show, especially shows like these, and that’s because I care about giving people a good time and leaving my mark.”

It’s the vibe one might expect from a hip-hop artist who describes his sound as introspective and poetic storytelling. Brown’s music is available on his website.

Mya will take the stage at 7:15 p.m. followed by Ja Rule at 8:30 p.m.

That’s one evening of music in what is a much larger event. The entire event is held Aug. 19-21 on State Street between Fourth streets (both east and west) and Ninth Streets.

The CelebrateErie website says the three-day festival is “designed to bring us together for a regional showcase of all things Erie.” In addition to live music, the event will host hands-on activities for children and adults, shopping, art (including a chalk-walk), food and drinks from food trucks, restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries, and artisan vendors.

Other mainstage headliners include, X Ambassadors beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, and Jimmie Allen at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. X Ambassadors is a New York based indie group with Billboard hits. Country musician Jimmie Allen was nominated in the Best New Artist category at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Dozens of local artists will perform on stages throughout the weekend. In fact, the local artists and musicians make up a bulk of the entertainment during the three-day event with music beginning at noon on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For a complete list of performers, including local acts, go to the CelebrateErie website.

Brown asked the public to support those local acts that may not be playing on the mainstage.

“I want people to know that even though I’m one of the bigger acts of this whole event, there are more artists like me in the City of Erie, and we need to all look out for them,” Brown said. “I hope that after CelebrateErie is over people realize how much there is to the city.”