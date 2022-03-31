(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A $100,000 donation from the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Erie was given to the new expERIEnce Children’s Museum.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Erie is a registered 501C3 charity that provides grants to area non-profits that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families.

The charity is chartered to help young people in Erie, Crawford and Warren counties. The organization supports programming to help kids live happier, healthier and more productive lives.

The expERIEnce Children’s Museum has been inspiring children’s creativity and imagination for more than 27 years. The current museum features three floors of hands-on exhibits, a certified outdoor classroom and innovative programming. Hours of fun are provided for more than 65,000 families each year.

A two-story addition and new exterior space is expected to break ground in Spring 2023. The facility’s space will be doubled, hands-on STEAM exhibits will be increased, parking spaces will be added and programming to children older than age eight will be expanded.

Ainslie Brosig, Executive Director of the expERIEnce Children’s Museum, said the Ronald McDonald House Charities is an outstanding charity.

“We are grateful for their support and belief in the new expERIEnce Children’s Museum ability to improve the lives of young people in Northwestern Pennsylvania. RMHC’s pledge further allows the museum to provide programs that directly benefit children.” Ainslie Brosig, Executive Director of the expERIEnce Children’s Museum

Jennifer Falls, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Erie’s Executive Director, said they are delighted to support the tremendous contributions that the expERIEnce Children’s Museum provides to local families.

