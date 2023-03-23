(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Major physical work will be underway next month on a roundabout in Warren County.

According to a news release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the new single-lane roundabout will be located at Market Street (Route 1017), Pennsylvania Avenue (Route 6006) and Water Street in the City of Warren. This project also includes building sidewalks and crosswalks, truck aprons and updated lighting and drainage.

Work will be completed in four phases and needed detours and traffic controlled by flaggers will be put in place to direct traffic:

Detours for Market Street will use Route 6, Laurel Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

Detours for Pennsylvania Avenue will use Route 6 and Ludlow Street

Water Street also will be closed for a portion of the work

Major construction is anticipated to start Monday, April 3, (weather permitting) and is expected to take about five months to complete.

Changes in traffic patterns and other information related to the project can be found on the Market Street Roundabout page.