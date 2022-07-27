(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police has updated the clothing description for a missing woman in Crawford County.

Candice Caffas, a 34-year-old woman with special needs, was last seen on July 15 and is believed to have run away. According to a PSP report, Caffas climbed out of a bathroom window. She was reported missing at 3:10 a.m. on July 16.

Local fire departments, search and rescue teams, the Crawford County SCUBA team and members of the public held multiple searches for a week attempting to locate Caffas. Organized large-scale search efforts were “halted” by PSP on July 23.

She was last known to be wearing eyeglasses, a purple T-shirt, orange shorts (previously reported as pants) with a white floral pattern, and purple and blue sneakers.

Caffas is missing from a residence at the 9100 block of Mount Pleasant Road in Union Township. Caffas may have been sighted early in the investigation in the Geneva/Route 285 area heading westbound toward Conneaut Lake, a PSP update reported.

PSP is urging anyone with information to call the PSP Meadville Station at (814) 332-6911.