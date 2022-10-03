(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two local colleges will take part in Eerie Horror Fest this year.

Penn State Behrend students will present a workshop to highlight “BOLD-C: The Behrend Open Lab for Digital Creations.” BOLD-C students are encouraged to experience a residency in local film projects. During the workshop, Penn State students will connect with non-commercial filmmakers.

“We prioritize the spirit of community film-making and the untold stories of Erie filmmakers,” said Tommy Hartung, assistant professor of digital art, digital media, arts and technology director of BOLD-C.

Penn State Behrend also is a sponsor of the education track at the Eerie Horror Fest which includes five events (workshops and panels) during the festival.

Meanwhile, PennWest Edinboro’s eSports department will present a horror gaming experience. That will include the games “Little Nightmares” (on Nintendo Switch), “Lies Beneath” and “Dreadhalls” (on Quest 2 VR headset), along with “Dusk,” “Layers of Fear,” “Backrooms,” and “Inside” (all on PC).

The gaming experience will run all day from Oct. 6 through Oct. 8.

“The festival provides the opportunity for our students — specifically in film, animation and gaming — to assist with operations and make connections with others in their field of study,” said Amanda Brown Sissem, associate VP of alumni engagement and Edinboro campus administrator. “We’re pleased that the festival is introducing gaming to this year’s event, recognizing the region’s growing interest in this industry.”

The Eerie Horror Fest is four days of selected short and feature length films including a special silent film screening of “Nosferatu” featuring a live performance of The Mighty Wurlitzer organ. The fest also will include a selected pitch competition with finalists presenting to industry professionals, game demonstrations, celebrity meet-and-greets, cast and crew Q&AZs, and panel discussions.

Wednesday tickets to “Nosferatu,” day passes, and all-access passes are on sale now at erieevents.com.

Eerie Horror Fest is Oct. 5-8 at The Warner Theatre (811 State St.) in Erie.