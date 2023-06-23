The Community Blood Bank is continuing their summer blood drive campaign with three more blood drives taking place across Erie County.

The blood bank is asking all eligible donors to come out and roll up their sleeves at the North East Community Sander’s Market, Rice Avenue Community Library or the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center to donate as part of their End Less Blood Campaign.

Anyone that donates before June 30 can snap a photo of them donating and enter for a chance to win prizes including AirPods Pro 2, OoniKaru 12 Pizza, Dyna-Glo BBQ Smoker Oven, a Kindle and more.

All blood types are needed, especially type O, which helps meet the immediate needs of patients.

The drives take place at the following days and locations:

North East Community – Sander’s Market located at 109 North Main Street on June 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

UPMC Hillman Cancer Center located at 2500 W. 12th Street on June 28 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Rice Avenue Community Library located at 705 Rice Avenue in Girard on June 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments are not necessary but are encouraged and can be made by calling the blood bank at 814-456-4206. Full details of the giveaways can also be found on their website here.