(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Community Health Net announced they’re now able to provide higher quality vision services to patients thanks to a new machine they recently acquired.

In a Thursday release, Community Health Net announced their acquisition of a Zeiss Clarus 500 HD Ultra-Widefield Fundus Imaging Vision Machine, a state-of-the-art piece of equipment used to scan patients’ eyes and produce more accurate eye exams.

Community Health Net provides free services to qualifying individuals including primary care, prescriptive assistance and education for clients, as well as referrals for mental health, drug and alcohol, housing and assistance in obtaining health insurance as needed.

The machine captures high-resolution images of the retina, macula and optic nerve head in a single shot including up to 133 degrees of the retina, allowing optometrists a complete view of the eye.

According to the release, the images the machine produces are essential in diagnosing and monitoring various eye conditions, such as diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, and glaucoma.

“This machine is a game-changer for our patients, particularly those who are uninsured or underinsured,” said Craig Ulmer, CEO of Community Health Net. “With this equipment, we can provide high-quality eye care to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay.”

Community Health Net is located at 1202 State Street in downtown Erie and is the lead Federally Qualified Health Center in the region with seven locations. The machine is already fully operational and available to patients.

The acquisition of the machine was made possible thanks to donations from various local groups and individuals — including the Hamot Health Foundation, Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority, Michelle Robertson, MJ Surgala, HRSA, Gateway, Kern Family Foundation, Erie Community Foundation, Erie Insurance and the Erie community.

To learn more about Community Health Net’s services, visit their website here.