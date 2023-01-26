(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It’s winter. It’s snowing. While it’s not the deep freeze Erie experienced at the end of December, it’s still cold outside. For most, we’ll pull the winter coat over our shoulders, maybe pour a hot beverage into our thermos, and move on with our days despite the weather. But some people don’t have even the basic necessity that is a winter coat.

Erie’s Community Shelter Services on Jan. 23 put out a call to action on its Facebook page to alert the community to the urgent need for donated winter clothing for men.

“We have nearly 90 people in our emergency shelter, and we need men’s clothes,” said Fontaine Glenn of Community Shelter Services. “People tend to drop off more women’s clothes than men’s.”

Already, the community has responded. A single individual recently dropped off six bags of men’s clothing. The shelter is staffed around the clock, so donations can be received at any time on any day. For any questions, community members can contact Glenn at (814) 455-4369 or via email at fglenn@communityshelter.org.

Glenn said hygiene products — like soap, shampoo, lotion and such — are always in need. In general, the shelter can always use more coats, weather appropriate shoes and boots, hygiene products and toiletries (shampoo and conditioner, body wash, lotion, bars of soap, mouthwash, tooth brush/tooth paste, deodorant), pillows, comforters, twin sheets, dressers, new underwear, clothing, blankets, lamps, pantry food items (canned foods), end tables and dining room sets.

To the community’s credit, Glenn said it’s usually asked and answered when the shelter puts out a call for donations.

“We’re so appreciative of the Erie community and everything they’ve donated,” Glenn said. “If you think you can donate it, or you have any questions, give us a call.”

Community Shelter Services is located at 655 W. 16th St. in Erie.