(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A new space phenomenon is spreading holiday cheer with what looks like a Christmas Tree in the stars.

According to a release from NASA, the new image is called NGC 2264, also known as the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” and shows the shape of a cosmic tree with strings of glowing lights.

NGC 2264 is a cluster of young stars — with ages between about one and five million years old — in the Milky Way about 2,500 light-years away from Earth.

The release states the stars in NGC 2264 are both smaller and larger than the Sun, ranging from some with less than a tenth the mass of the Sun to others containing about seven solar masses.

The image below shows a capture of the tree cluster that’s been rotated about 160 degrees from the astronomer’s standard of North pointing upwards. This puts the peak of the conical tree shape near the top.

In this composite image, the cluster’s resemblance to a Christmas tree has been enhanced through image rotation and color choices. Credit: NASA

And what is that green gas in the cluster? NASA says that represents the tree’s “pine needles.”

You can also watch a video of “blinking lights” — which are those newly-formed stars — to showcase the spectacle’s similarity to a Christmas tree in the player below.

NASA reports those new stars are “volatile and can cause strong flares when captured by X-rays and other types of variations seen through different types of light.”

The video’s “blinking lights” were artificially created to emphasize the locations of the stars seen in NASA’s X-rays. The stars are not synchronized in real life.

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center manages the Chandra program. The Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory’s Chandra X-ray Center controls science operations from Cambridge, Massachusetts, and flight operations from Burlington, Massachusetts.

Christmas Tree Cluster