(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County Department of Health still is recommending certain COVID-19 precautions for trick-or-treating.

Those recommendations include handwashing practices, leaving treats inside containers a distance from the house, and masks indoors (including haunted house attractions) for high-risk individuals.

For the past two weeks (from Oct. 10 to Oct. 23), Erie County has had a daily average of 45 new COVID cases. From Aug. 8 through Oct. 11 there have been seven COVID deaths reported.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Erie County currently is at a medium level of community transmission. The county currently has a case rate of 116.41 per 100,000 population, there are 12.2 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population, and 4.3% of staffed inpatient beds are in use by patients with COVID-19.

Both the Erie County Department of Health and the CDC continue to recommend vaccination and boosters as the best prevention.

Free vaccines and boosters are available for residents of Erie County. A list of local vaccination sites is available online, or by texting your ZIP Code to 438829. Vaccination sites also are listed online at Vaccines.gov or by calling (800) 232-0233.