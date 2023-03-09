Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Discover Presque Isle celebration is returning this July, with some welcome additions returning as well.

The week-long event is returning to Presque Isle State Park in Erie July 24-30, 2023. This year, the Beach 11 Handmade Marketplace & Food Truck Festival will be back July 28, 29 & 30, featuring craft and artisan vendors.

The entire event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and made a return in 2021 but was without vendors until this year.

Craft and artisan vendors can apply here. There is space reserved for up to 60 vendors.

The 29th annual Discover Presque Isle celebration will feature “family-friendly recreational and educational opportunities such as self-guided and in-person hikes, archery, catered pancake breakfasts, live music, sand sculpture competition, giant bonfire and Presque Isle Lighthouse tours,” according to its website. A full schedule of events will be available as the event nears.

Most of the events are free; donations are encouraged.