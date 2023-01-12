(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie winters are cold. They’re famously snowy. You wouldn’t know it looking outside this past week, but it’s still a common fact that Erie winters can be brutal. Further, the sky can tend toward gloominess.

It’s an easy solution to bundle up inside and stay away from the elements as much as possible. But rather than hide from winter, The Double Diamonds curling team of the Flagship City Curling League sought a way to embrace the Erie winters.

The team’s spokespersons are Robin Mascharka, Marci Stitt, Betsy Squeglia and Beth Seibert. All four are graduates of Villa Maria Academy class of 1985. For years they have gotten together for conversation and community once per month, and after a while, they wanted to fold in an activity.

Initially, they started a bocce team, but that summer sport ends when winter comes around. So they wanted to expand their activities into winter — and they wanted that activity downtown. Along came the Flagship City Curling League.

Beth Seibert, Betsy Squeglia, Robin Mascharka and Marci Stitt are the spokespersons of the Double Diamonds team of the Flagship City Curling League in Erie.

The Flagship City Curling League began in 2020. It’s not traditional curling — there’s no ice, no brooms, no shoes, but it’s still curling and still challenging. Think of it like curling-sized shuffleboard. The stones are slid across a slick surface in hopes of scoring points by being nearest the button — just like traditional curling. Traditional curling sees athletes navigating the surface, and getting low to launch the stone; this form of curling isn’t like that. The pace and skill required for Flagship City Curling League’s version of curling suits the Double Diamonds team.

“Have you seen Olympic curling? They bend their knee to get low to the ground and have the other leg sticking straight out — we would never be coming up from that,” said Marci Stitt.

They had no experience with curling (“Our main concern was that we had matching uniforms,” Marci Stitt said). And that was perfect for the league. While not traditional curling, the team found exactly what they were looking for.

“There’s been so much engagement with the other teams. You never knew who you were going to play with and who you’d run into,” Beth Seibert said.

“Although we keep score, it’s friendly but competitive. For us, it’s the type of competitiveness where we really enjoy all the teams we’ve played with,” Robin Mascharka said. “We’re overly zealous with compliments that we give to everyone. We’re competitive, but we’re so over-kind that it’s just hilarious. Even when we’re losing, we’re constantly encouraging the other team.”

The teams they’ve met through the league have been a broad array of people: families playing together, coworkers, people who are older and people who are in their early 20s. While the four women serve as spokespersons for the Double Diamonds (named after a local cocktail they were drinking when they decided to form a curling team), a total of 10 women make up Double Diamonds, and the team alternates players based on availability. Some team members will play on the curling team in a given week, while the others will play in the bowling league they also compete in.

In the first season, the curling surfaces were set up on the old McDonald’s lot at Fourth and State streets in Erie. It was two curling courts outside. They say conditions were “cold and primitive.” It had a fire pit so players could warm up, and while there were bleachers, they were constantly covered in so much snow that nobody used them.

“That was the (most fun) year,” Robin Mascharka said.

Participants were further encouraged to patronize the downtown businesses before and after league play. They had a punch card for a local restaurant that got them discounts on drinks after game nights.

“We were really excited to have something to do outside in the winter to help make the winter go faster,” Robin Mascharka said. “It made downtown Erie come alive at night, because every half hour there were two to four teams playing on this field. People were walking around, going to restaurants and people were downtown, and that was happening two nights a week.”

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the league’s 2020 playoffs, and the pandemic led to the cancellation of the 2021 season altogether. But in 2022, the league returned and was hosted near the stage at Perry Square. Now, it’s returning again in 2023 but the venue has changed.

This year, to the team’s disappointment, the curling has been moved indoors to the third floor of the Bonnell Building at 419 State St.

“They’re doing great on State Street with all the different shops, and this just helps support that,” Beth Seibert said. “When I was driving (to JET 24/FOX 66), I saw the shops and thought that looks cute, but I didn’t stop and go in.”

“Curling is cold and it’s quick. It made you go to one of the local establishments. There’s so much down there, and this gave people a reason to go down there and stay, not just play for a half hour,” Marci Stitt said.

Despite that disappointment, the team is still looking forward to the upcoming season.

“We’re really excited to start, and it hasn’t disappointed us,” Robin Mascharka said. “Every year it’s different, and we keep signing up.”

Flagship City Curling League registration ends on Jan. 14. League play begins Jan. 18 and 19 and will run for six weeks on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Details are available online.

The league is offered through the Erie Downtown Development Corporation.