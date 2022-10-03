(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has announced guidance for people and agencies planning to build grid-scale solar installations.

Grid-scale facilities use sunlight to generate power and supply/sell that power to a utility.

“As Pennsylvania’s conservation leader and trustee of the commonwealth’s natural resources, DCNR has developed guidance for landowners, developers, planners and local officials for the siting and construction of grid-scale solar projects,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “The department supports advancing grid-scale solar that avoids or limits impacts on forests, wildlife and water.”

The department has created a six-page publication called “Conservation Considerations for Siting, Planning, and Maintaining Grid-Scale Solar Systems in Pennsylvania.” The publication includes resources and recommendations and best practices, such as:

Prioritize the conservation and protection of mature forests, recreational lands, plant and wildlife habitat, and vital ecosystems;

Prioritize siting on already disturbed lands;

Co-locate near existing energy infrastructure;

Avoid and minimize erosion and sedimentation;

Actively protect and restore wildlife habitat to include and support native species; and

Include decommissioning that restores the land to the same condition as it was before.

Grid-scale solar installations are not allowed on DCNR lands, however, the department is using small-scale solar arrays to take buildings and facilities off the grid. By 2030, DCNR hopes to derive all of its electricity from renewables, and half of that from solar installations, a department news release said.