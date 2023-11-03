It’s a bittersweet day as we say goodbye and thank you to our Digital Content Manager/ Digital Executive Producer, Anna Ashcraft as she prepares to move onto the next chapter in her life.

Anna has been with WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com since July 2019, starting out as the only digital producer and later oversaw the digital team she helped grow into what it is today.

We want to wish Anna and her family the best as well as thank her for all the hard work she’s done along with all her accomplishments since joining the team and will dearly miss the positivity she brings to the newsroom every day along with her willingness to go out of her way to help anyone that asks.

Anna has since accepted a new position with fellow Nexstar station FOX5 KSWB in San Diego.

On behalf of all of us here at JET 24, FOX 66, YourErie.com, thank you for everything Anna and best of luck on all of your future endeavors in San Diego!