DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: 4/20, medical marijuana

Happy 4/20! This is the date that marijuana enthusiasts celebrate as a holiday.

There are urban legends and myths surrounding the original story behind this date, but Dr. Joseph Anthony Leone III, owner of Erie Medical Marijuana Clinic, says that back in 1971, at a high school in California, a group of five people would gather around a statue of Louis Pasteur at 4:20 after school and recreationally use marijuana.

Dr. Leone was the first physician in the Erie area to obtain a medical marijuana license in 2018. Pennsylvania allows medical marijuana to be used to help with 23 medical conditions including ALS, PTSD, cancer, MS and more.

Patients must see a licensed medical marijuana physician who certifies her/him to obtain the medication and will monitor its use.

Dr. Leone and his clinic celebrated 4/20 today by distributing cakes made by North Coast Cakes with their logo on it to medical organizations who’ve supported and seen the improvement medical marijuana can bring to patients.