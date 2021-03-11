DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: A discussion on mental health impacts from the pandemic

Lisa May, PhD, Clinical Psychologist at UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Safe Harbor talks about mental heath impacts from the pandemic. After a year in this new lifestyle, many people are still experiencing depression, anxiety, burnout, and more.

May gives a breakdown of groups that the pandemic has affected, some of the common symptoms seen, and how to overcome some of those feelings.

If immediate help is needed, the Area Crisis Line is a service available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year at 814-456-2014.