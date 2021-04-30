Digital Exclusive: A tour of the $16 million renovations to UPMC Park

After 40 cities had their minor league baseball teams cut by Major League Baseball this offseason, the Erie Seawolves remained, serving as the Double-A affiliate for the Detroit Tigers. According to Greg Gania, assistant GM for the team, the $16 million renovation of UPMC Park was a key component to the team staying.

The renovations focused on fan experience and complied with all of the current MLB regulations. Gania gave a walking tour of the new facility to show the new-and-improved party deck, super suites, an indoor stadium club that can be used year-round, and more.