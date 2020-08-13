DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: AirBorn hiring

With the number of jobless claims reaching under a million this week, one local company is looking to help that number lower even more.

“We’re looking to fill assembly positions. We assemble cable harnesses and connectors mostly- electronic assembly,” said Jon Neslon, director of operations at AirBorn.

AirBorn is seeking many new employees.

“We have an immediate need for 25-50 jobs. And then over the next year we’re planning on adding over 100 more positions,” said Nelson.

AirBorn makes electronic parts for airplanes, tanks and helicopters. They are providing training for both first and second shift positions. Applying is just one click away.

“We would encourage everybody to go to our website, and that’s www.airborn.com/careers,” said Nelson.

AirBorn also has planned for COVID-19.

“… want to mention we do have a comprehensive and effective COVID-19 mitigation policy here,” mentioned Nelson.

These new hires are just one addition to AirBorn in Lake City. Last year they added to the facility.

“30,000 square foot addition, we doubled our footprint here in Lake City.”