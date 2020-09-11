DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Alopecia Areata Awareness Month

September is Alopecia Areata Awareness Month.

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disease that affects the hair follicles. People may experience alopecia universalis which affects hair all over the body. Alopecia areata affects certain areas of the body such as the head, eyebrows or eyelashes.

Jaeleen Davis is young woman who was affected by alopecia universalis, but now is affected by alopecia areata. She says that everyone’s experience is different.

Growing up, she was able to get hair pieces specially fitted for her. She says that people have often asked if she has cancer, but she doesn’t. This opens up the conversation to educate people on alopecia. Davis says she would rather have someone ask her why she doesn’t have hair.

