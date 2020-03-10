DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Athena Power Link recipients announced

In the shadow of International Women’s Day, the Erie area is celebrating women leader by announcing the 2020 Athena Power Link recipients.

This year’s recipients include Sarah Purvis of the Erie Dance Conservatory, Alice DeGeorge of Presque Isle Printing Services and Jennifer Minski of PopLuck.

Athena Erie is an organization dedicated to supporting women in business leadership positions.

Each recipient will have a team of area professionals helping her out for the year in fields like legal and marketing. This will support the growth of each business and each woman’s leadership skills.