DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Blood and plasma donations critical during pandemic

Every day, more and more people are getting tested for COVID-19. Two types of tests seen is the polymerise chain reaction (PCR) test which is a diagnosis test, and an antibody blood test to identify if someone has had a previous infection with COVID-19.

As COVID-19 cases rise, so does the need for convalescent plasma donations. The American Red Cross tells us they’ve seen the demand for convalescent plasma increase more than double over the last month.

Plasma is critical for patients fighting COVID-19 because it helps the patient fight severe diseases, and boosts the immune system to fight the virus. Those who have fully recovered from COVID-19 and are showing no symptoms are eligible to donate. Click here for more information.

Along with plasma, the Red Cross has seen a significant drop in blood as well. Even amid the pandemic, they’re asking for your help in continuing to donate.

Donations are by appointment only for social distancing purposes. Click here to make an appointment.