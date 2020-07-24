DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Cash or card?

Cash isn’t the first thing people reach for anymore. Many people have become accustomed to keeping their money in one place using cards, apps, or even touch-less options. There are quick efficient ways to pay, but is this the reason we’re seeing a coin shortage?

The coin shortage is a danger mostly to businesses. Banks on a federal level are busy developing plans to get coins circulating again. You can do your part to control the issue as well. Using exact change when paying with cash, and taking coins to banks or kiosks will help to get coins circulating again.