DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Chadwick Boseman, colon cancer

He was a king, a baseball player, an activist. He was an actor who filled the hearts of millions of people around the world and passed away over the weekend after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Chadwick Boseman made his mark on the world and continues to make it. The world is also focusing on his cause of death: colon cancer.

Boseman was young when he was diagnose and died of colon cancer. Dr. Brian Ng. of UPMC Hamot Bayfront Digestive says the American Cancer Society is seeing a trend of young people getting the disease, but they don’t know why just yet.

“With the passing of Mr. Boseman is the myth that colon cancer only affects older people. And we know that that’s not true. And in fact, there are studies that have come out through the American Cancer Society that have shown that the incident of cancers being detected in younger people- younger meaning less than 50-years-old- has been rising by about 2% annually I think over the course of the last 10 years or so,” said Dr. Ng.

Colon cancer is detected through a colonoscopy. Some common symptoms include bloody stool, rectal bleeding, weight loss, and diarrhea or constipation.

“Colon cancer is typically present as as a growth or tumor in the colon or the large bowel. Most colon cancers will form from smaller lesions called polyps,” said Dr. Ng.

If a polyp is caught early enough, Dr. Ng says he is able to remove it. For Boseman, his cancer was at a much later stage, stage III.

Boseman was just 43 at his death. He battled for four years. Earlier detection might have helped and could do the same for others.

“The current guidelines as far as screening the average population, the ages are variable. It typically was starting at age 50 if there was no family history of colon cancer. We would started everybody at the age of 50. Because of this American Cancer Society article I was telling you about where the incidents are rising in younger people, the American Cancer Society instituted guidelines to start screening people at age 45,” said Dr. Ng.

It’s best to get tested early and often. Wakanda forever, Chadwick Boseman.