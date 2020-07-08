DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Choice boards make good summer learning activities

School’s been out for far longer than anyone has anticipated. You’re probably hoping to help your child not regress between school session. That’s where you can implement a choice board that also helps your child keep a structure to their day and has various activities from educational to recreational.

“A best-practice that teachers have been using in their classrooms for a long time as well as integrated work that students can engage in while at home. So it’s been a great bridge activity that has been used. They’re also called learning boards, or learning menus, choice menus,” said Darcie Moseley, assistant superintendent for MTSD.

Choice boards can include activities from home economics like baking to education like fun science experiments the whole family can do.

“…based on, you know, their pace, their individual interests, them gauging the level of difficulty of activities, so that they can continue their learning or they can engage in activities that might be recreational. Could be a great resource out there for parents to organize chores,” said Moseley.

COVID-19 made everything change including education and the recent school year. Parents found themselves supplementing classroom time since March.

Choice boards can help ease the stress of learning at home.

“With the onset of COVID and the mandated closure we experienced in March, that really caused schools to have to make that abrupt shift to virtual learning, which put a lot of stress and pressure on parents. They were now, you know, becoming responsible for helping with instruction. And I think this is a great way that parents can kind of keep that momentum for their self and their student, do it in a variety of fun and engaging ways,” said Moseley.

Choice boards are proven to help. You can make them together with your child.

“Educational research that using a blended learning approach, whereby now with our students being technology natives- it’s all they know. Anytime we can give them opportunities to have learning experiences that linked to different kinds of technologies and activities, it’s to their benefit. And research really tells us that allowing children to really have the choice in terms of the path that they take in their own learning, the pace at which they do it, the that they’re putting in, and what time of days those might be, and the place- where they choose to do it- are all ways that deepen a child’s comprehension and understanding as their motivation to be engaged in those activities,” said Moseley.

Will you give choice boards a try this summer?