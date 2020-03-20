DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: College, high school seniors react to coronavirus

COVID-19 is creating a new normal for everyone. College and high school seniors getting ready to graduate are facing this new normal, and many are sad to have this be their last semester experience before heading off to the job market or to college in the fall.

Some are worried they won’t be ready for what the unknown will bring with this crisis, especially with a tumultuous job market that seems to have been placed on hold. Some are worried they won’t get to spend the last couple of months with their friends at prom and walk across that graduation stage together.

A couple of seniors think this will make them more resilient and levelheaded in the future.