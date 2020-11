Samiar Nefzi and Chelsey Withers speak with County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper virtually as the county sees a record number of coronavirus cases this week, with a record 167 new cases reported Tuesday.

Right now in the county there are 3,630 cumulative cases with 63 total deaths (reported in NEDSS). There are also 2,457 recovered cases, 1,110 active cases and 38,303 negatives.