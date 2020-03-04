DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Crime Victim Center creates sexual assault response center

The Crime Victim Center of Erie County invited many Erie legislators and officials to the Demolish the Stigma of Rape Ceremony for the beginning of the construction of the new sexual assault response center that’s going to be right next to the Crime Victim Center.

The Crime Victim Center has been able to raise about 2/3 of the funds through private donations. Now the public is being asked to help with the last $100,000 to get the facility up and running.

“It’s going to help E.R.s function better. This is a very difficult trauma, and any ER person will tell you it’s high, high intensity in that setting regardless of who you’re working with. But now you throw in a very different type of trauma, a very different type of need, and people aren’t always prepared for it. People aren’t dying so they’re triaged last, so they’re sitting there and that’s not fair to the victim. And it’s not fair to the E.R.s to have to, you know, make those tough choices,” said Paul Lukach, executive director of the Crime Victim Center.

It’s more than just a medical exam that a survivor needs.

“What’s so important to care for victims of violence,you know and again we’re talking about people who have been sexually assaulted, is to really have this team and comprehensive approach. When somebody say comes to an emergency department or to a clinic or to wherever they’re going to present for their care, we know the care doesn’t stop there. It can’t stop there because it takes a long time to recover from a medical and mental health perspective,” said Karin Wickwire, nurse practitioner and forensic coordinator at UPMC Hamot.

Sexual assault nurse examiners or SANE nurse perform what is called a rape kit on the survivor. This collects DNA and other evidence that could be used in court. It’s special type of nursing that is facing a nationwide shortage.

“I think that it’s important for there to be more SANE nurses because this really is a specialized care just like other areas- trauma care, stroke care, caring for somebody who has cancer. There’s little nuances both from a medical perspective and a person to person interaction perspective that are not the same as dealing with somebody who maybe came in the emergency department with a broken ankle. This is a lot different,” said Wickwire.

There is still a stigma around sexual assault survivors survivors, and many people put the blame on them. This can be one deterrent from seeking help. Another is the cost. Rape kits are, however, paid through the Victim Compensation Fund.

“I think that some of what I see in the patients that i work with and the patients that our forensic team at Hamot care for is that there’s still unfortunately is this societal belief that people who are sexually assaulted have done something to put themselves in that position to be sexually assaulted; that they, the victim, could have prevented the sexual assault,” said Wickwire.

Advocates like the Crime Victim Center are there to help the survivor and let them know that they are not at fault for the sexual assault.

“We get to the victim as soon as we can and we make sure they realize that number, they didn’t do anything wrong. This is not their fault and help them to put them blame on the right people. No one deserves to be attacked by anyone. No one has the right to put their hands on anyone without their expressed consent,” said Lukach.

If need help or resources, call the Crime Victim Center at 455-9414 or visit them here.