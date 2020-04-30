DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Cross-stitch

If you’ve been stuck trying to find something to do, you’re not alone.

People are picking up new hobbies everyday. One is cross-stitching.

Lizzy Dabcynski-Bean is the founder of Stitch People, a cross-stitch company that shows people how to cross-stitch their own portraits.

She says that cross-stitching is a process that anyone can pick up. She even says it’s her favorite Netflix activity to keep her hands occupied.

This could be a new hobby to relax and keep your hands occupied during quarantine.