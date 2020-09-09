DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Dance class

With the fall dance season starting, dance studios are taking every precaution to keep their students safe. Many studios are taking similar measures.

Some measures include temperature checks and sanitizing at the doors.

Long’s School of Dance has implemented an air filtration system to keep their dancers breathing clean air, too.

Masks are to be worn when entering the studios, but some don’t require students to wear them during class depending on how tough the workout it. It will be at the discretion of the dancer and/or parent depending on the student’s age.

Most studios are offering in-person, online and hybrid options for their students. The teachers say they are just glad to be back on the dance floor again.