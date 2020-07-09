DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Dentist offices are safer than you might think

Doctor offices are opening up in the green phase, as are dentist offices. But the protocol for dentists are different from doctors because they have to get right up into your face. JET24 learned what one local dentist office is doing to make sure they and you are being kept safe.

“We already had a lot of things that were already part of what dentists do routinely, but we added gowns, KN-95 masks, you could wear the goggles that have the side shields on them which I wear, and or face masks. I wear all those so do the employees here, too,” said Dr. Daniel Roberts, dentist and co-owner of the State Street office.

Being so close to the mouth and particles coming in and out, patients and employees might be concerned. The dental industry took this into consideration, but feels comfortable with the technology they have.

“Well there is, and they’ve talked a lot about it too with the aerosols and stuff that come out of our hand pieces and with the hygienist instruments that she uses with her prophy angle that she has,” said Dr. Roberts.

“You worry about that spray getting out there. Using the high-speed evacuation that we have which is our suction tips does help to get rid of 90-98% of the aerosols…. I feel comfortable using the suction tips that we have, that we’ve been using them for year that it’s enough that it going to take care of what’s being sprayed out there,”he said.

Patients are asked to wait outside or in their vehicle until their appointment time when they are brought in by someone. They must wear a mask and have their temperature taken. In addition, several COVID-19 related questions are asked and they receive a squirt of hand sanitizer.

“Even the precautions that we use with our universal precautions prior to COVID, we were doing a really good job trying to protect the patients, but most of all we do to start with is to protect ourselves, protect my staff, and then that in turn protects my family. So if I’m doing what I think I need to do to protect myself and my staff, I’m certainly protecting patients that are coming in here too. So they should feel comfortable that we’re doing the best that we can for them,” said Dr. Roberts.