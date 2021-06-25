Digital Exclusive: Destination Cambridge Springs

Small towns usually have an interesting backstory. But not every small town had thousands of visitors every weekend like Cambridge Springs did.

Although the town had been founded much earlier, the 1880s made Cambridge Springs a true destination. Dale Docter, president of the Cambridge Springs Historical Society said the town truly took off when Dr. John H Gray discovered a mineral spring on his land around 1859 while he was trying to find oil. However, he didn’t think anything of it until 20 years later, when he and his brother-in-law found out about the healing effects of free-flowing artesian springs. The water tasted the exact same as what was on his land.

So, Dr. Gray started selling his mineral spring water and 13 other mineral spring houses were built, attracting people from all over the world and igniting a true Boom Town in rural Pennsylvania for the next 30 years. It helped that Cambridge Springs was the halfway point between New York City and Chicago on the railroad.

The rest of the town tried to keep up with the rapid growth by building 15 hotels, about 40 cottages (bed and breakfasts), eight grocery stores, and many more small businesses. However, the rise of automobiles and modern medicine from the Food and Drug Act of 1906 turned the small visitor’s haven into a more residential small town, and major attractions came and went.

Alliance College was a staple from 1912-1987, but it has now become a prison. Companies like Carnation and Blystone Manufacturing only lasted about 40 years until the 1960s. Cambridge Springs has fallen behind the times.

“That history gives us a little bit of an advantage,” said Zack Hale, who helped take over the Riverside Golf Course in March with three friends from the area. “The tricky part is we can’t just rely the history to get through, so coming up with creative ways to rebrand that history, or that story… We’re changing the narrative a little bit but still keeping those community ties together.”