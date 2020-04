With new CDC recommendations for people to wear face masks while going out in public, you might be wondering where to find one.

Just look around your house and you probably have all you need to make your own face mask. All you need is a bandanna, towel, scarf, etc. and two elastic ties of some sort (rubber bands, hair ties).

It takes just a few folds and you have your own no-sew face mask. Follow the video and you’ll have your face mask in seconds.