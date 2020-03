Many people are anxious, worried and even panicking about the coronavirus pandemic. But does the panic help?

Kathy Dahlkemper believe that the community should be planning not panicking.

If you are anxious, it’s okay and even expected in this situation. You can do mindfulness and breathing exercises to help relax and calm down.

Remember what the lovable and un-meltable snowman, Olaf, once said, “This is called controlling what you can when things feel out of control.”