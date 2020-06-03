Digital Exclusive- Dr. Patch Adams

During this pandemic, a lot of people seem to be struggling with finding joy during the stay at home order. We called in an expert who knows all about finding the joy as well as the medical aspect during this pandemic.

Dr. Patch Adams is a medical professional who also considers himself an activist for peace, justice and care for all.

Many people are more familiar with Patch due to the movie about him starring Robin Williams, but we took a look at the real Patch and his work he is doing today.

Currently Patch is working on a non-profit healthcare organization known as the Gesundheit Institute. To learn more about this project and to see how you can help Patch, click here.

Patch Adams has also been involved with global outreach projects where he takes people across the globe dressed as clowns to spread joy to areas in need.

Hear from the fun loving doctor himself and find out just how laughter and joy could really be just what the doctor ordered.

For the full interview with Dr. Patch Adams, click here.