Digital Exclusive: Droughts in Northwestern Pennsylvania

Drought is something we hear about fairly regularly in the summer months, especially over the Western portion of the United States.

Northwestern Pennsylvania is rich with great agriculture, so we also need to keep on an eye on drought locally as well.

While you’re enjoying the great weather Erie has to offer in the summer months, remember that too much of a good thing is not necessarily good.

So far this summer season, we are considered “abnormally dry.”

What does that exactly mean and what can you do to help alleviate further drought conditions? Weather Authority Meteorologist Craig Flint explains.

