DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE- Dwarfism Awareness Month

October is all about awareness. It’s also Dwarfism Awareness Month.

There are over 400 forms of dwarfism know today. It’s a condition that can occur in any family and involve some medical issues.

“October is Dwarfism Awareness Month because the founder of our organization 63 years ago, Billy Barty.” said Mark Povinelli, President of LPA.

Barty started the organization known as Little People of America in 1957 in Reno, Nevada.

Today, the organization has over 8,000 members. Those members can have careers such as doctors and teachers, like Katie Roche, an Elementary School teacher in the Corry School District.

“As a teacher, I believe that educating the public is one of the greatest things we can do.” Roche said.

October is a chance for people with dwarfism to show who they truly are as people and debunk common stereotypes and myths.

“I went into the store to buy boxing gloves for my son and I had to leave the store, I couldn’t buy them because the guy who was helping me, he was so fascinated, he wanted to know about the village that he heard that all little people live in and wanted to know where it was.” Povinelli said.

“Another thing I believe is the T-shirts my family makes that I have on like to wear those because we have worn them when it is not Dwarfism Awareness Month and we get many questions and we happily answer them.

For more on the Little People of America, you can visit https://www.lpaonline.org/