DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Earth Day 2020

Happy Earth Day 2020! This holiday originated in 1970 when more and more emphasis was placed on the earth, the environment and living sustainably.

Living sustainably does not mean just hugging trees, but according to Sherri Mason, sustainability coordinator at Penn State Behrend, living sustainably means incorporating more education, shopping local in addition to helping to save the environment.

One local place celebrating today is Asbury Woods. Instead of its traditional Earth Day celebrations, Asbury Woods is putting out more virtual content that people can incorporate into their visits to the woods.

One activity that’s gaining attention is nature journaling. According to Asbury Woods executive director, Jennifer Farrar, it’s really taking in the nature, the environment and how