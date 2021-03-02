Digital Exclusive: Erie tech schools see major enrollment increase during COVID-19 pandemic

As a child, Scott Ellsworth loved animals. He confessed he was that kid who would “rescue” rodents by taking them out of their natural habitat to try to raise them himself. That led to a passion for animal medicine, as he volunteered with the Emergency Medical Services at his local fire department.

But what happened to Scott happens to millions of people everyday: A passion must be set aside so a person can work to pay the bills. He stood by a food assembly line, day-to-day, just doing his work and going home, until the COVID-19 pandemic hit Pennsylvania last March.

While Ellsworth still had a job to go to, unlike over one million residents in the state at that time, he started to reassess what he wanted in life.

“I had been working at a factory job, and kind of just in a rut,” Ellsworth said. “My wife and I had been talking for awhile [about] maybe this was an opportunity for me to chase something a little bit more than just a paycheck.”

Now, after enrolling at the Institute of Medical and Business Careers (IMBC) last April, Ellsworth is on track to graduate this September to join the workforce as a Veterinary Technician, which has 250 locations across the nation, including one in Erie. He is one of many stories of people in need of a change who are chasing a new calling during the pandemic.

IMBC President Michael Euliano said they saw a boom in enrollment in 2020 that has continued in 2021. They started with about 350 students nationwide last March. During their current six-week session, they have 700 students and expect to reach 1,000 this August. And Euliano said eight or nine out of every 10 students at IMBC will be employed after they graduate.

“As many people are truly suffering through this time, school has been a key ingredient for a lot of people to get back on track,” Euliano said. “Our curriculum is really meant for a student who wants to roll up their sleeves. And they start learning skills and competencies, and then ultimately their national certifications, which are included in the cost of the program… It’s a fast track.”

Tammy Snyder didn’t have a choice. After 15 years of working for a local screen printing company, she was laid off. The company feared they would not have enough business to support much of their staff. She was one of the over one million Pennsylvania residents to be unemployed in April 2020.

So, like Ellsworth, Snyder looked at her past interests to guide her way to a better future.

“When they sent me the letter of letting me go, just shortly after that, I decided I’m going to follow what I wanted to follow when I was a child: Medical Assistant,” Snyder said. “My mom was handicapped, so I did a lot for her and took care of kids, so it was part of my nature.”

She enrolled at Great Lakes Institute of Technology (GLIT) in August, hoping to hit the ground running in the medical field, an industry that is desperate for help amidst the pandemic. And, because GLIT has a 78 percent job-placement rate, her chances of finding an employer are favorable.

“We only have 11 programs, and seven of them are allied health programs,” said GLIT CEO Eric Berrios. “The medical assistants are turning over at a high rate, and so there’s a lot of jobs that are growing in the allied health industries, not just nursing… but also in the Operating Room, with surgical techs, with the medical assistants and those types of programs.”

After an initial drop in enrollment immediately after Pennsylvania shut down, GLIT has bounced back in their July, October and January sessions. This quarter, they expect to have three times as many students as they did at this point last year.

Although their growth has not been as drastic, Erie Institute of Technology (EIT) enrollment has still increased from about 240 students before the pandemic to about 300 in the current session. EIT director Paul Fitzgerald believes this trend will not slow down anytime soon.

“When you’re training students to do jobs as electricians or HVAC techs or welders or machinists, those jobs aren’t going away,” Fitzgerald said.

Electrician and HVAC student Joshua Skinner enrolled at EIT in January. He was in Greenville, S.C., working as a granite fabricator and polisher, but the company he was working for closed their doors completely. Skinner was fortunate to receive unemployment, but his mom fell ill. He and his wife needed to sell his mom’s house to pay for medical expenses.

Because of their situation, Skinner’s wife thought it would be a good idea to move him and their son to Erie, where her family resides. After multiple temp jobs resulted in more layoffs, Skinner decided enough was enough.

“My goal for the future is to get myself into a position to where my ability to bring in income is no longer dependent on someone else,” Skinner said, who is set to graduate in March 2022. “If this ever happens again and I find myself without a job, I can just go out and wire someone’s house or install an A.C. [air conditioning] unit, and it’s no longer dependent on a company wanting me. I can just go find it… COVID made it possible as a reality, but it’s always been a dream.”

According to Fitzgerald, EIT places students in jobs 85 to 90 percent of the time. And he expects more and more students to enroll in tech schools for the foreseeable future.

“We’ve never gone through something like COVID before,” Fitzgerald said. “I think that the reality to a lot of people was that they could kind of bounce around from job to job. The reality is now they can’t. They need a career. They need training.”