Digital Exclusive: Formula Drift driving causes reporter Spencer Lee to scream

NORTH EAST — For anyone that wants to know, it felt like an out-of-control roller coaster.

Formula Drift is one of the fastest growing motorsports in the U.S. right now, and there are a few reasons. Imagine the same speeds as NASCAR but with skidding… on purpose. Instead of a field of 30+ drivers aggressively cutting each other off to get ahead, you witness a 32-driver tournament bracket with all of the excitement of March Madness, where a champion is crowned that night after surviving and advancing one-on-one battles with the other drivers.

Now, they are making their Great Lakes region debut at Lake Erie Speedway. Watch the video to see the sport in action, then witness it live on the asphalt in North East on Saturday. Box office opens at noon. Doors open at 1 p.m.

