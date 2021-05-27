Digital Exclusive: Four Erie natives to graduate from US Naval Academy Friday

Four people from Erie will graduate Friday from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis and begin their US Navy careers.

Joe Kelly from Cathedral Prep, Lilly Myers of Fairview, Ryan Reagan from General McLane, and Will Lewis of Prep have successfully completed 4 years at the naval academy.

After the ceremony Friday they’ll be headed to places like Pensacola, San Diego and Japan for further training.

Today we talked to the 4 midshipmen about all being from the same hometown that boasts a rich naval history.