DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Fr. Scott Jabo earns award

Fr. Scott Jabo of Villa Maria Academy, Cathedral Preparatory School and Mother Teresa Academy has impacted many lives and earned the Lead. Learn. Proclaim. Award from the National Catholic Educational Association.

“I was very humbled and honored,” said Jabo when asked about the award.

He is well known for being there when Villa and Prep merged over a decade ago in addition to the numerous building projects like the Hagerty Family Events Center.

“Never in my wildest imagination would I have thought that the role would change as drastically,” he said.

Now his time with Villa, Prep and Mother Teresa Academy is coming to an end.

“My legacy, it’s not about the buildings,” he said. He wants to be remembered for “he’s a good priest, he really helped me know God’s love, that means more to me than the merger and all these other things.”

