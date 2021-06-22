Digital Exclusive: Hagen History Center to reopen in July with Frank Lloyd Wright Exhibit

To celebrate their grand reopening on July 17th, the Hagen History Center will unveil a new exhibit of the great American architect, Frank Lloyd Wright.

The display will feature Wright’s model of the Butterfly Bridge of San Francisco that was never built, various buildings in Erie that were inspired by his work, his famous 1930 Cord L-29 (only until October) and an authentic recreation of his San Francisco office you can walk through.

The office was displayed previously at Carnegie Melon in Pittsburgh, but you could only see it through windows from outside.

“Unless you were a client of his or [his protégé] Aaron Green, nobody’s walked through this office in 60-something years,” said George Deutsch, executive director of the Hagen History Center.

Deutsch said the center has had the idea to bring Wright’s office to Erie for five years. Their new building at the Center, which will be unveiled with the exhibit, was built with the exact specs “within 1/16 of an inch” to house the office. With the help of local architect Jeff Kidder, it has been completely reconstructed with all of the authentic wood and furniture.

One person who can’t wait to walk through is Jeff Goodman, vice president of communications and partnerships at the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.

“[Wright] redefined how we build and live, not only in America, but around the world,” Goodman said. “Each site [designed by him] has something new to teach you.”

The exhibit will be open to the public beginning July 17th, free of charge, thanks to sponsorships. Deutsch said the city’s central location between Buffalo, Pittsburgh, and Cleveland — where multiple homes and buildings constructed by Wright currently reside — will attract those hundreds of thousands of tourists to the display.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list