DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Hair style crossing

Now that businesses are opening up, you might think you can get your locks trimmed and your roots dyed. Hold up. That’s not the case for Pennsylvania just yet.

Pennsylvania salons aren’t open yet, but Ohio salons are. The question now becomes, will you cross the border to Ohio to get a new do?

This concerns some local salon owners who are looking to their loyal clients to wait a little longer.

“We do see now that a lot of clients are now going to Ohio for services because they are now open. We feel that it would be beneficial to our community to offer them a safe place to come,” said Jen Bond, owner of Charisma Salon.

It’s a welcomed stress for some Ohio salons.

“I mean it’s great. More business after two months of no business is great. But it’s stressful when they do come over…. we’re booked, we’re pretty booked right now until June. It’s hard when people stop in or come into the parking lot and they want an appointment right now because they drove all the way from Pennsylvania and we can’t fit them,” said Josh Meyers, stylist at The Hot Spot Salon in Conneaut, Ohio.

Salons like The Hot Spot Salon are keeping things safe by implementing new rules like only allowing six people in at a time including stylist.

Bond believes it would be good for the community of salons could reopen with strict guidelines.

“We could stop double-booking and taking one client at a time. To be honest, at this point, we’d be happy just to have one stylist in the salon at a time,” said Bond.

If you’re itching to get your hair done, make sure you make an appointment before trekking across the border.