DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: HomeCon

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, well you’re in luck! You can attend HomeCon right from the comfort of your couch.

It’s the brainchild of actors Paul Amos (Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate, Lost Girl) and Rachel Skarsten (Birds of Prey, Lost Girl). They saw that comic con fans are missing their fandoms and the conventions that let them join their communities because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of making the fans come to them, they would come to the fans.

Amos and Skarsten pulled this off in about two weeks’ time and have recruited about 40 actors to the list of HomeCon featured talent. There will be two days of panels and one-on-one calls with your favorite actors. Some of the proceeds will being going to first responders.

To access HomeCon, it costs $4.99 on Twitch. Amos said you’ll be getting access to 15 panels with the actors over the two days with that. If you have an Amazon Prime Account, you can link it to Twitch and it will be free.