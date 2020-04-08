1  of  4
Breaking News
Channellock temporarily shuts down operations after employee tests positive for COVID-19 Breaking: Three new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; 32 total cases Volunteers needed to help make cloth face masks for Erie County residents Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Presidential race
Live Now
LIVE- White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: HomeCon

Digital Exclusive

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, well you’re in luck! You can attend HomeCon right from the comfort of your couch.

It’s the brainchild of actors Paul Amos (Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate, Lost Girl) and Rachel Skarsten (Birds of Prey, Lost Girl). They saw that comic con fans are missing their fandoms and the conventions that let them join their communities because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of making the fans come to them, they would come to the fans.

Amos and Skarsten pulled this off in about two weeks’ time and have recruited about 40 actors to the list of HomeCon featured talent. There will be two days of panels and one-on-one calls with your favorite actors. Some of the proceeds will being going to first responders.

To access HomeCon, it costs $4.99 on Twitch. Amos said you’ll be getting access to 15 panels with the actors over the two days with that. If you have an Amazon Prime Account, you can link it to Twitch and it will be free.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar