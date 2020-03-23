DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Local woman makes protective face masks for Meadville Medical Center

In Crawford County, one resident is putting her sewing skills to the test, all to help out local health professionals.

In this digital exclusive, Heather Reichel of Reichel Films gives us an inside look at Cheryl Weiderspahn’s personal protection equipment (PPE) at home manufacturing.

Weiderspahn has transformed her sewing room into her own workshop. She is sewing face masks for area medical professionals during the midst of COVID-19.

Weiderspahn is using items such as ribbons, elastic pipe cleaners and fabric for her creations.

“Most of the professionals that I’ve talked to are out of masks or reusing masks and only have a fraction of what they need of disposable masks in their possession,” said Cheryl Weiderspahn.