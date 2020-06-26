DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Massage studios reopen in the green phase

Massage studios join the list of businesses getting the green light to reopen during the green phase.

We stopped at Massage Erie and A Compassionate Hart, two massage studios in the area that opened their doors to clients again.

While holistic health is high on their list, so are the set safety measures for reopening.

When you schedule an appointment, you’ll notice some differences. Limited scheduling hours are offered so that social distancing can remain in effect, and for proper sanitation of rooms in between clients.

Everyone is required to wear a mask, and asked to refrain from coming if you don’t feel safe or if you aren’t feeling healthy.

You’ll also notice a lot of signage around both practices to remind clients that safety precautions are in place and being taken seriously.

With these and many other safety measures in effect, Massage Erie and A Compassionate Hart are excited to welcome you back to their practices.