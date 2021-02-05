Digital Exclusive- McDowell High School student athletes sign letters of intent

Friday afternoon at McDowell High School, five of its student athletes officially signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Adelaide Bischof is going to Gannon University for lacrosse.

Meghan Kapp is attending Pitt-Bradford for softball.

With a chance to have her mom Missy coach her, Abigale Soboleski will play volleyball at Edinboro, while brother Braeden will attend Gannon University for football.

Chris Juchno signed with Mercyhurst University for baseball and football.