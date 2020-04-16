DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Media literacy and compassion

With so much information coming at you and being updated by the minute, it can be hard to take it all in and discern which sources are true or not.

Professor Brian Sheridan of Mercyhurst University says that in order to weed out the fake news, the audience should always be skeptical of the story and source and analyze it. He also believes that a source who stays neutral will be the best to get accurate facts and stories from.

In order to keep yourself from overloading on information, Sheridan said you need to listen to the experts not the pundits. The experts have the facts and are as unbiased in this situation as possible.